Saints And Buckeyes Battle Before Xmas Break

The PCI Saints (9-4) play their final Winnipeg Women's High School Hockey League game before the Christmas break this afternoon against Miles Mac in Winnipeg.

The Saints' eight-game winning streak was snapped by J H Bruns earlier this week, in a game head coach Jo-Anne Clark-Gillespie says should have gone the other way. The Saints dominated the Broncos in every way on the ice, but couldn't find the back of the net to get the win.

"(The girls) all felt together after that game that they weren't very consistent," says Clark-Gillespie. "Everyone wasn't really going at the same time and there would be a few lines going, but one or two lines a period were not doing too much. So they talked about being more consistent."

Miles Mac (3-6-6) has had trouble finding wins this season, but always manage to keep up with most of their opponents. "I know they're still sitting in last-place and struggling a little bit, but just like when we played them last time, they're in every game they play," says Clark-Gillespie. "Whether they win or lose, they always play hard and work hard, and they're very aggressive and physical."

It's a tight race in the standings, with seven points separating the top-six teams. "It would be nice to head into the break on a winning note because we still have a lot of hockey left in January and February," Clark-Gillespie adds. "I'm hoping we can just put forth three strong periods tonight so we can end off 2016 on a winning note."

The Saints and Buckeyes go at 4:15.