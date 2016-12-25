Bumpy 2016 For Female Midget Caps

The Central Plains Capitals had a decent 2015-16 season in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey Club.

The Caps finished the season in 3rd place after winning the league championship the previous season. They knocked off Interlake in their opening playoff series, defeated second place Pembina Valley in four games in the semifinal, then fell to Yellowhead in the fifth and deciding game of the finals. Head Coach Ferdi Nelissen they lost to a good team in last year's Championship Final.

"When you make it to the league final in a very tough league, and go to a fifth and deciding game in the best of five. You're one win away from going to the Regional's and the Nationals again, it's a good season."

Nelissen prides himself on the accomplishments of his players, including six that went on to post-secondary education because of their ability on the ice and in the classroom. He says even though they didn't come away champions, he's incredibly proud of their performance. "For me, that's as important for the program as winning another Championship," says Nelissen.

The Caps team looks a lot different this season, and it shows in the standings. They're 3-9-3 this season in second to last place right ahead of Interlake.

"We've got 10 or 11 first year players that are all trying to get their feet wet in a very tough triple-A midget league, one of the premier leagues in Western Canada by the standards of recruitment and everything else. It's a growing year, no doubt about that. We're generally trying to find our way through it and for the most part, we feel we have some solid talent, but they need to learn how to play at the next level."

The Caps resume their MFMHL season January 6th in Portage la Prairie.