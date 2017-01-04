Pistons In Town/Leipsic Named Player Of The Month

The Portage Terriers have a big test with the first place Steinbach Pistons in town for MJHL hockey tonight at the PCU Centre.

The Terriers won their first game of 2017 this week over Virden after falling to them on the weekend on home ice. The Pistons went undefeated through the month of December and are playing their first game of the New Year tonight. Terriers' defender Layne Toder says they need to play hard from puck drop to the final buzzer if they want to win.

"We have to play a full 60 minutes from whistle-to-whistle," says Toder. "We need to just play our game and keep things simple tonight."

Steinbach's won both meetings with the Dogs this season by a goal, at home, and on the road. Head Coach Blake Spiller's like their competition with the Pistons and expects another tight game tonight. "In the past, Steinbach was more built to play in their own rink and dominate theirs. This season they seem to be able to bring that play to away games as well," says Spiller. "We're going to have to work hard and be structured, and not give up too much. We've had entertaining games both times with them and hopefully, we'll get the jump on them tonight."

Tonight's game starts at 7:30 at the PCU Centre.

December's Best

Terriers' forward Jeremey Leipsic was named December's RBC Player of the Month.

The 19-year-old continues to be one of the driving forces behind the Terriers' offence, and was selected after recording 19 points (5G-14A) in nine games. Leipsic, who hails from Winnipeg, had seven multiple-point games, highlighted by being named a game star on two occasions. He also leads all MJHL scorers with 64 points in 35 games.

The runners up were 19-year-old forward Dexter Kuczek of the Winnipeg Blues and 19-year-old forward Kirklan Lycar of the Virden Oil Capitals.