PCI's Track-And-Field/Cross Country 2016

PCI's Track-and-Field and Cross Country teams had some success this year.

"We won the varsity boys' zone banner, the overall zone banner, and the JV girls' zone banner," says Track-and-Field coach Darin Arnold. "Then when we were at Provincials we finished second overall for JV Girls, so it was a very good year overall."

He feels their success will carry over into the 2017 season because of their young athletes. "We didn't lose a whole lot," says Arnold. "We lost a couple of Grade 12's but the majority of out group are JV's and the varsity's were mainly Grade 11. So this should be a pretty dominant year on the track."

Two cross country runners found some success at the Provincial Championships in October. Grade 10 runner Simone Crevier took home 3rd place, Hailee Morriseau finished 4th. Head coach Trevor Shackleton says it's tough to compete with the more popular sports.

"We have a lot of trouble getting kids because it's so busy with hockey, football and volleyball. So we'd like to work on getting our numbers up, but we have a lot of great Grade 9 runners that came in to the program, which is exciting."

He's looking to a strong outing in 2017.