PCI Reflects On Incredible Football Season

Portage Collegiate went the distance this year in the Winnipeg High School Football League's Andy Currie Division.

They finished the regular season with only two losses, both at the hands of the eventual league champion Dryden Eagles.

"Going 8-2 is a real nice run and it was just a little bit short. So absolutely it was a great year," says program director Mark Diboll. "We're losing a couple good players in the off season for sure, but we've got a bunch that are coming into their own and we're excited to see what that brings."

Head coach Brent Irwin stepped back into the position in the off season when Stephen Fedus had to step away for personal reasons. "I wasn't really expecting to coach, and I did, so there were a few surprises," says Irwin. "Once we got through that feel out period, as far as getting trust between the head coach and the players, I thought the guys bought into the program really quick and we had a lot of success on the field. It didn't quite end up right at the top but we got as close as we could to getting there. The guys will take that memory with them forever and I felt it was a tremendous success of a season."

The Trojans found themselves at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg three times this season, winning twice and falling in the championship. Diboll says just to play on that field three times in one season is an incredible memory for the students. He adds they'll be adding some of the Blue and Gold to their staff in 2017 in Donald Burrell.

"He brings a wealth of experience with him, it really is unbelievable. He really understands young men and what it takes to bring the best out in them, so I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do with some of these guys."

Irwin backs the feeling that they'll be in good hands with Burrell next season. The Trojans season will kick off in the fall of 2017.