OCN Blizzard to Cease Operations

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) will lose one team next season, as the Opaskwayak Cree Nation (OCN) Blizzard have announced they will fold following the 2016-17 season, according to multiple reports.

The Blizzard were in the league for 20 seasons, and have several marks in the MJHL record books after a run of dominance in the early 2000s. The 2001-02 Blizzard -- which fell in the 2002 RBC Cup championship game -- hold the MJHL records for most wins in a single season (56) and most points (115). The 2002-03 club holds the record for most consecutive wins during the regular season (28).