MacGregor Embraces Return Of Senior Men's Hockey

2016 saw the return of Senior Men's Hockey to MacGregor, Manitoba in the form of the MacGregor Wild.

They were officially accepted into the Tiger Hills Hockey League after a league vote passed in September.

"The team's been pretty excited and the town has been even more excited," says Manager Tanner Nicoll. "There's been a great turnout at almost every one of our games and has actually surpassed my expectations for the size of the crowds."

The Wild haven't gotten off to the hottest start this season sitting at 3-7-1 in sixth place in the Eastern Division. Nicoll says they're still a fairly new team and it takes a little while to gel.

"It's a little bit hard to know what you have until you get through a full season or at least a half-season," he explains. "I'm still pretty happy without effort, though. We've competed in almost every one of our games and the games we've lost we've been right in it until the end. If we keep improving the way we have I think we're going to be alright."

Nicoll adds he really hasn't seen anything like a MacGregor crowd this season while on the road.

"I can honestly say I don't think I've seen as many fans at any other rink we've played in for away games. We want to thanks to all the people that have come out to support us, it's been amazing."

The Wild resume their Tiger Hills season January 6th.