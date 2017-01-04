Local Players Snag MB AAA Midget Monthly Honours

Two Central Plains Capitals picked up Monthly Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League Awards for the month of December.

Forward Joey Moffatt picked up the Motel 6 Forward of the Month award, while goaltender Riley Sveistrup was named the CCM Goaltender of the Month.

In seven games played, Moffat accumulated 15 points helping the Capitals to a 6-1 December record. He's in his first season with the Capitals and has accumulated 23 goals and 24 assists in just 30 games played, and currently leads the league in scoring.

Sveistrup notched six wins in seven games, surrendering just a single goal-against in four contests. Riley's performance helped keep the Capitals in fourth in the league standings throughout the month. The 16-year-old Portage La Prairie native has accumulated 11 wins this season.

The Caps resume their MB AAA Midget season Saturday when they host the Thrashers.