Local Players Snag MB AAA Midget Monthly Honours

Two Central Plains Capitals picked up Monthly Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League Awards for the month of December.

Forward Joey Moffatt picked up the Motel 6 Forward of the Month award, while goaltender Riley Sveistrup was named the CCM Goaltender of the Month.

In seven games played, Moffat accumulated 15 points helping the Capitals to a 6-1 December record. He's in his first season with the Capitals and has accumulated 23 goals and 24 assists in just 30 games played, and currently leads the league in scoring.

Sveistrup notched six wins in seven games, surrendering just a single goal-against in four contests. Riley's performance helped keep the Capitals in fourth in the league standings throughout the month. The 16-year-old Portage La Prairie native has accumulated 11 wins this season.

The Caps resume their MB AAA Midget season Saturday when they host the Thrashers.

SCOREBOARD

Wednesday, January 4th

MJHL
Steinbach at Portage, 7:30 p.m.

World Junior Hockey Championship
@ Montreal
Semifinals
Canada vs Sweden, 6:30 p.m.
United States vs Russia, 2 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Toronto
@ Wpg, 7 p.m.

NHL
Winnipeg at Florida, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

NBA
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 3rd

SEMHL
Carman 3 Portage 2 (OT)

MJHL
Winkler 3 Dauphin 2
Swan Valley 6 Virden 3
Selkirk 6 Waywayseecappo 5

WHL
Saskatoon 4 Brandon 2

AHL
Manitoba 2 Toronto 1

NHL
Winnipeg 6 Tampa Bay 4
Columbus 3 Edmonton 1
New Jersey 3 Carolina 1
Buffalo 4 N.Y. Rangers 1
Washington 6 Toronto 5 (OT)
Montreal 2 Nashville 1 (OT)
Los Angeles 2 San Jose 1 (OT)

NBA
San Antonio 110 Toronto 82
Philadelphia 93 Minnesota 91
Boston 115 Utah 104
Indiana 121 Detroit 116
Dallas 113 Washington 105
Sacramento 120 Denver 113
Phoenix 99 Miami 90
L.A. Lakers 116 Memphis 102

