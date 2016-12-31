Late Stumble Costs Islanders

A late offensive push helped Morden complete the comeback against Portage in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action at the PCU Centre, as the Islanders fell 4-3 in a shootout.
Portage was leading 2-0 heading into the third period thanks to goals from Chris Reykdal and Daryl Flett, but the Redskins answered back to cut the lead to one. Portage scored a powerplay goal to regain their lead, and that's when Morden took over.
"We were up 3-1 and doing great," says Flett. "Then toward the end of the game we just let off the gas pedal and let them back in the game, and they scored a couple of quick ones to tie it up."
Morden scored two goals in the last five minutes to tie the game at three and force overtime. The extra frame solved nothing so they set up for the shootout. Portage couldn't solve Redskins' goalie Reed Peters and fell 1-0 in the shootout.
The Islanders' next game is Tuesday when they visit Carman to make up Friday's game that was cancelled.
MJHL Selkirk 4 Wpg Blues 2 Neepawa 6 Swan Valley 2
WHL Brandon 4 Moose Jaw 3 (OT)
AHL Charlotte 3 Manitoba 2 (OT)
NHL Carolina 3 Chicago 2 Nashville 4 St. Louis 0 San Jose 2 Philadelphia 0 Vancouver 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)
NBA Indiana 111 Chicago 101 Washington 118 Brooklyn 95 Boston 117 Miami 114 Atlanta 105 Detroit 98 Houston 140 L.A. Clippers 116 New Orleans 104 New York 92 Minnesota 116 Milwaukee 99 San Antonio 110 Portland 94 Philadelphia 124 Denver 122 Golden State 108 Dallas 99
Saturday, December 31st
MJHL Virden at Portage, 4:30 p.m. Wpg Blues at Selkirk, 4:30 p.m.
SEMHL Morden at Portage, 2:30 p.m.
WHL Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
World Junior Hockey Championship @ Toronto Preliminary Round Canada vs United States, 2:30 p.m.
NHL Winnipeg vs New York Islanders, 6 p.m. Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m. Buffalo at Boston, 12 p.m. Columbus at Minnesota, 5 p.m. Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 7 p.m. Florida at Dallas, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Memphis at Sacramento, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 6 p.m. Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. New York at Houston, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Utah, 7 p.m.