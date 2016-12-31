Late Stumble Costs Islanders

A late offensive push helped Morden complete the comeback against Portage in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action at the PCU Centre, as the Islanders fell 4-3 in a shootout.

Portage was leading 2-0 heading into the third period thanks to goals from Chris Reykdal and Daryl Flett, but the Redskins answered back to cut the lead to one. Portage scored a powerplay goal to regain their lead, and that's when Morden took over.

"We were up 3-1 and doing great," says Flett. "Then toward the end of the game we just let off the gas pedal and let them back in the game, and they scored a couple of quick ones to tie it up."

Morden scored two goals in the last five minutes to tie the game at three and force overtime. The extra frame solved nothing so they set up for the shootout. Portage couldn't solve Redskins' goalie Reed Peters and fell 1-0 in the shootout.