Category: Local Sports
A late offensive push helped Morden complete the comeback against Portage in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action at the PCU Centre, as the Islanders fell 4-3 in a shootout. 
 
Portage was leading 2-0 heading into the third period thanks to goals from Chris Reykdal and Daryl Flett, but the Redskins answered back to cut the lead to one. Portage scored a powerplay goal to regain their lead, and that's when Morden took over.  
"We were up 3-1 and doing great," says Flett.  "Then toward the end of the game we just let off the gas pedal and let them back in the game, and they scored a couple of quick ones to tie it up." 
Morden scored two goals in the last five minutes to tie the game at three and force overtime. The extra frame solved nothing so they set up for the shootout. Portage couldn't solve Redskins' goalie Reed Peters and fell 1-0 in the shootout. 
The Islanders' next game is Tuesday when they visit Carman to make up Friday's game that was cancelled. 

More Local Sports

Terriers Lose Special Team's Battle To Virden

8. That was the number of powerplay goals alone in today's Portage Terriers game, as they fell 7-4 to Viden in MJHL hockey at the PCU a Centre. Things looked great for Portage in the first, with a…

Late Stumble Costs Islanders

A late offensive push helped Morden complete the comeback against Portage in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action at the PCU Centre, as the Islanders fell 4-3 in a shootout. Portage was…

Portage Terriers Headline 2016's Top Local Sports Newsmakers

There were a lot of incredible sports achievements in and around Portage la Prairie this year. But one stood out above all. The Portage Online News team has selected the Portage Terriers as the Top…

PCI Reflects On Incredible Football Season

Portage Collegiate went the distance this year in the Winnipeg High School Football League's Andy Currie Division. They finished the regular season with only two losses, both at the hands of the…

Free Skate With Islanders Today/Game With Altona Cancelled

The Portage Islanders' game tonight against Altona is cancelled tonight in Portage la Prairie. They were set to host Altona at the PCU Centre. Free Skate At BDO It's a special day for the Islanders…

Hosting Provincials Headlines 2017 Highlights for Trojans' Hockey

The PCI Trojans hockey club's looking back at the 2016 Manitoba High School Athletics Association Zone 4 Hockey Season as a productive year. "It was one of our most successful years ever," says…

Pitbulls Happy With 2016 Season Despite Low Numbers

The Portage Pitbulls Football Club's looking back at 2016 as a rebuild of a year. "The kids seemed to be enjoying themselves," says President Kim Miller. "They always came off the field smiling…

Lacrosse Team Shines For PCI In 2016

The Portage Collegiate Field Lacrosse Team snagged a banner this season in the Winnipeg High School Field Lacrosse League. The Trojans went 3-3-2 last year, but were still able to find some success…

PCI's Track-And-Field/Cross Country 2016

PCI's Track-and-Field and Cross Country teams had some success this year. "We won the varsity boys' zone banner, the overall zone banner, and the JV girls' zone banner," says Track-and-Field coach…

A Banner Year For Westpark Athletics

It was a great 2016 for Westpark's Athletes. If you ask the school's Athletics Director Shaun Cornish. "For a relatively small "A" school to regularly compete at a high level shows the determination…

Another Great Year For The Portage Curling Club

The Portage Curling Club's reflecting on their 2016. "We've had so many great things happen through the curling club in the past year," says President Hartley Vanstone. "Both the Men's and Women's…

Bright Future For PCI Golf Program After Strong 2016

The PCI Golf Team's got a bright future. "We're still hurting a little bit on the girls' side of things," says head Coach Al Patterson. "Generally speaking though, we always have a good group of boys…

Cobras Finish Top In Portage Men's Soccer

2016 was the Portage Cobras' first year in the Manitoba Major Soccer League. They found themselves in fourth place in Division 6 at the end of the season with a 9-8-1 record. Player Chad Green says…

Saints Fastpitch Team Dominates Manitoba

The PCI Saints Fastpitch team had another incredible season this year. They went on to capture the Zone 4 and the Provincial Championship for their second-year-in-a-row. Head coach Cam Asham says…

Bumpy 2016 For Female Midget Caps

The Central Plains Capitals had a decent 2015-16 season in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey Club. The Caps finished the season in 3rd place after winning the league championship the previous season.…

MacGregor Embraces Return Of Senior Men's Hockey

2016 saw the return of Senior Men's Hockey to MacGregor, Manitoba in the form of the MacGregor Wild. They were officially accepted into the Tiger Hills Hockey League after a league vote passed in…

Islanders fall to Carman

The Portage Islanders lost 4-1 to the Carman Beavers last night in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action. Tanner Waldvogel scored Portage's only goal on a power play near the end of the first…

Three Tiger Hills Games Scheduled Tonight

There are 5 Tiger Hills Hockey League games scheduled tonight, and they all start at 8 p.m. Killarney hosts Boissevain after handing Deloraine a 6-2 loss last week. Boissevain's fresh off a win as…

Islanders Back Home For First Match With Beavers

The Portage Islanders are back in Portage la Prairie tonight for South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action with last year's champs, the Carman Beavers. "We're definitely excited to get back home,"…

OCN Blizzard to Cease Operations

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) will lose one team next season, as the Opaskwayak Cree Nation (OCN) Blizzard have announced they will fold following the 2016-17 season, according to multiple…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Friday, December 30th

SEMHL
Winkler 4 Carman 3 (SO)
Notre Dame 5 Stonewall 2
Altona at Portage (ppd)

MJHL
Selkirk 4 Wpg Blues 2
Neepawa 6 Swan Valley 2

WHL
Brandon 4 Moose Jaw 3 (OT)

AHL
Charlotte 3 Manitoba 2 (OT)

NHL
Carolina 3 Chicago 2
Nashville 4 St. Louis 0
San Jose 2 Philadelphia 0
Vancouver 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

NBA
Indiana 111 Chicago 101
Washington 118 Brooklyn 95
Boston 117 Miami 114
Atlanta 105 Detroit 98
Houston 140 L.A. Clippers 116
New Orleans 104 New York 92
Minnesota 116 Milwaukee 99
San Antonio 110 Portland 94
Philadelphia 124 Denver 122
Golden State 108 Dallas 99

Saturday, December 31st

MJHL
Virden at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Wpg Blues at Selkirk, 4:30 p.m.

SEMHL
Morden at Portage, 2:30 p.m.

WHL
Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

World Junior Hockey Championship
@ Toronto
Preliminary Round
Canada vs United States, 2:30 p.m.

NHL
Winnipeg vs New York Islanders, 6 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA
Memphis at Sacramento, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New York at Houston, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 7 p.m.

