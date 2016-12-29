Lacrosse Team Shines For PCI In 2016

  • Print
The Portage Collegiate Field Lacrosse Team snagged a banner this season in the Winnipeg High School Field Lacrosse League.

The Trojans went 3-3-2 last year, but were still able to find some success in the playoffs. "We ran into some trouble late in the season with some injuries in some of our main players, and that can really hurt you," says head coach Al Patterson. "When you've got leaders and some of the best talented players not able to play for you, it will pose a problem, but the kids tried to battle through, and we still ended up losing out in the semi-final, but we won the Consolation Game and got to bring home a little banner to the school, which was nice."

The Trojans are going to look a lot different this season, after losing the bulk of their roster to graduation.

"We're looking forward to another good season, we lost 14 kids this year so it's going to be a bit of a rebuild for us. It sounds like I've got enough interested kids again that we'll have a decent sized program again."

The Trojans' Field Lacrosse Season will begin in the spring.

