Islanders fall to Carman

The Portage Islanders lost 4-1 to the Carman Beavers last night in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action.

Tanner Waldvogel scored Portage's only goal on a power play near the end of the first period while Mark Owen picked up Carman's first goal shortly after. The Beavers' second goal was scored by Aaron Lewadniuk part way through the second period while Dustin Bruyere and Brock Vanderveen each picked up goals in the third with Carman's final goal being scored on an empty net with two seconds remaining in the game.

SEMHL action is now finished for the holidays but will resume December 29th when Morden hosts Stonewall. The Islanders' next game is December 30th when the take on Altona.

 

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

