Islanders fall to Carman

The Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League announced Central Plains Capitals' goalie Riley Sveistrup is the CCM Player of the Week. He started all three games for the Caps last week, coming out with a 2-1…
The PCI Saints are heading into Christmas Break feeling good after tonight's 3-0 shutout win over Miles Mac in Winnipeg Women's High School Hockey League action in Winnipeg. The Saints got out front…
Portage Terriers forward Jeremey Leipsic was named the Recycle Everywhere MJHL Player of the Week for his performance last week. The Winnipeg native recorded nine points (3-6--9) in four games, and…
PCI's JV clubs were in West Winnipeg Athletic Conference Tier 2 High School basketball action tonight. The Saints fell 43-42 in the final minute of the game to Kelvin. The Trojans won 75-45 over…
The Trojans managed to squeak out a 3-2 victory over the Nellie McClung/Pilot Mound Tigers. "It was a total team effort," says DeLong. "We had two wingers go down with injuries tonight and the other…
All four PCI basketball teams were on the court Monday. The junior varsity Trojans handed Garden Valley a 64-38 loss last night in exhibition play in Portage. "The improvement was better," says head…
The PCI Saints (9-4) play their final Winnipeg Women's High School Hockey League game before the Christmas break this afternoon against Miles Mac in Winnipeg. The Saints' eight-game winning streak…
Special teams played a big role Sunday night, as two powerplay markers helped the Winkler Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Portage Terriers in Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) action. "It really…
An eight-game winning streak was cracked last night, as the PCI Saints fell 2-1 to J H Bruns in Winnipeg Women's High School Hockey in Winnipeg. "That's another loss this season where we've totally…
The Central Plains Capitals' midget clubs are off until the new year. The Female Midget Caps managed to pick up a point in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League this weekend. They fell 4-2 to…
This morning Portage FC played their final soccer game before the holiday break. The boys faced PCW's team Malcolm and tied 3-3. This is Portage's second tie of the U15 Boys Indoor Soccer season and…
It's a busy day of high school sports around the region. PCI has four teams on the court for West Winnipeg Athletic Conference Basketball. The junior varsity clubs host Garden Valley in exhibition…
Portage won the first of two against Winkler in MJHL hockey this weekend, and with a win Sunday, they'll be tied in the standings. They won 4-2 at the PCU Centre as game two heads to Winkler. "We…
The Central Plains Capitals fell 5-3 to the Winnipeg Wild last night in Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey. Coach Brad Gnidziejko says it was a tough one to take but the game could've gone either way. "For…
The Portage Islanders (8-0) continue their stand as the top team in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League tonight. They're in Morden (3-5) to face the Redskins. Morden's bench was a few players…