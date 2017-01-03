Islanders Earn One Point In Carman

The Portage Islanders' losing skid continued into 2017. They fell in a shootout to the Carman Beavers, in a make-up South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League game that was scheduled in 2016.

"We had a lot of chances today and we outplayed them in my opinion," says Islanders' defenceman Jeremy Brooks. "Mitch Wiebe stood on his head to keep us in the game, but unfortunately, in overtime we took a penalty and stick broke on the four-on-three and they managed to get one in."

The loss moves the Islanders to 9-1-2 this season, and they remain in second place. Brooks says there's no reason to panic after back-to-back losses in extra ends.

"We have 20 of our possible 24 points, so we're still having a really good year. We've still got a few games to play, we're a little further behind on other teams with our games played. So there is a lot of the season left and we're excited to keep going."

The Islanders host Warren Friday. That game goes at 8 p.m. at the PCU Centre.