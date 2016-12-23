Islanders Back Home For First Match With Beavers

The Portage Islanders are back in Portage la Prairie tonight for South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action with last year's champs, the Carman Beavers.

"We're definitely excited to get back home," says forward Jeremy Brooks. "There's a little bit of a buzz throughout the town this season because of our record. So we're really looking forward to it."

The Islanders are still undefeated this season after last week's 7-2 win over Morden on the road. They haven't played in Portage since December 4, when they beat Warren. "Hopefully people will have a chance to make it out to our game this weekend to see a big game. We'd love to see some support out when we take on last year's winners," adds Brooks.

Carman eliminated the Islanders from the playoffs last year in the semifinal and went on to win the SEMHL championship in six games. Tonight's the first time they'll meet this season and that game goes at 7:30 at the PCU Centre.