Free Skate With Islanders Today/Altona In Town Tonight

The Portage Islanders are on the ice tonight for South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action in Portage la Prairie. They host Altona at the PCU Centre.

The Islanders are coming off their first loss of the year to Carman last week on home ice, and have dropped down to second place in the standings because of it. "We just need to play a little more disciplined game overall," says Islanders' forward Eric Delong. "We need to take fewer penalties and stick to the structure that we have. We kind of got away from that against Carman, and they're a good team and they took advantage of it."

Altona's in sixth place at 4-7 this season. "They can score goals," admits Delong. "We're just going to match their work ethic, I feel with the guys we have in our locker room we'll be just fine, but we're going to have to work hard because they play an honest game."

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. at the PCU Centre.

Free Skate At BDO

It's a special day for the Islanders as they're pairing with Recreation Opportunities For Kids and the Child and Family Services Chance-2-Play program for an open skate at two p.m. at the BDO Centre today.

"It's a chance for the kids from the community that might not get a chance to do so otherwise, and we figured it would be nice to put it over the Winter Break when kids are off school. We'll be giving any of the kids that show up tickets for our game that night against Altona"

Delong adds it's a free event for kids, and they'll be skating, playing and hanging out with kids from the community. Tonight's game against Altona starts at 8 p.m. the free skate is at 2 p.m.