Cobras Finish Top In Portage Men's Soccer

2016 was the Portage Cobras' first year in the Manitoba Major Soccer League.

They found themselves in fourth place in Division 6 at the end of the season with a 9-8-1 record. Player Chad Green says they exceeded his expectations in their first season.

"I think it was a very successful season for the guys," says Green. "We're a young team. Probably three-quarters of our guys are 17-years-old so it's a lot of young guys playing against some experienced men."

The Cobras were the only MMSL team from Portage to find themselves in the playoffs this season, losing to Interlake in the semifinal. Green says they've got some guys playing indoor right now to keep their skills up, and they'll be ready to go next summer.

"I think we'll have probably close to 80 per cent of our guys back for next season," says Green. "The other 20 per cent seemed fairly optimistic but I can't say for sure."

Portage Fusion finished the year 1-16-1 in Division 4 and will be dropping down to Division 5. Central Plains FC finished last in Division 3 at 3-14-1, they will also be relegated to a lower division.