Canola Junior Men's & Women's Curling Update

Oil Caps Welcome Terriers/Forward Chosen For CJHL Prospect Game The Portage Terriers are on the road tonight for Manitoba Junior Hockey League action in Virden. They're looking for a little payback after falling 7-4 to the Oil Capitals Saturday night at the PCU…

Special 2016 For Portage Padres The Portage Padres were the first team other than Minnedosa to dawn the Santa Clara Baseball League Championship in 10 years. They had a great run through the Santa Clara league this year with a…

Terriers Lose Special Team's Battle To Virden 8. That was the number of powerplay goals alone in today's Portage Terriers game, as they fell 7-4 to Viden in MJHL hockey at the PCU a Centre. Things looked great for Portage in the first, with a…

Late Stumble Costs Islanders A late offensive push helped Morden complete the comeback against Portage in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action at the PCU Centre, as the Islanders fell 4-3 in a shootout. Portage was…

Portage Terriers Headline 2016's Top Local Sports Newsmakers There were a lot of incredible sports achievements in and around Portage la Prairie this year. But one stood out above all. The Portage Online News team has selected the Portage Terriers as the Top…

PCI Reflects On Incredible Football Season Portage Collegiate went the distance this year in the Winnipeg High School Football League's Andy Currie Division. They finished the regular season with only two losses, both at the hands of the…

Free Skate With Islanders Today/Game With Altona Cancelled The Portage Islanders' game tonight against Altona is cancelled tonight in Portage la Prairie. They were set to host Altona at the PCU Centre. Free Skate At BDO It's a special day for the Islanders…

Hosting Provincials Headlines 2017 Highlights for Trojans' Hockey The PCI Trojans hockey club's looking back at the 2016 Manitoba High School Athletics Association Zone 4 Hockey Season as a productive year. "It was one of our most successful years ever," says…

Pitbulls Happy With 2016 Season Despite Low Numbers The Portage Pitbulls Football Club's looking back at 2016 as a rebuild of a year. "The kids seemed to be enjoying themselves," says President Kim Miller. "They always came off the field smiling…

Lacrosse Team Shines For PCI In 2016 The Portage Collegiate Field Lacrosse Team snagged a banner this season in the Winnipeg High School Field Lacrosse League. The Trojans went 3-3-2 last year, but were still able to find some success…

PCI's Track-And-Field/Cross Country 2016 PCI's Track-and-Field and Cross Country teams had some success this year. "We won the varsity boys' zone banner, the overall zone banner, and the JV girls' zone banner," says Track-and-Field coach…

A Banner Year For Westpark Athletics It was a great 2016 for Westpark's Athletes. If you ask the school's Athletics Director Shaun Cornish. "For a relatively small "A" school to regularly compete at a high level shows the determination…

Another Great Year For The Portage Curling Club The Portage Curling Club's reflecting on their 2016. "We've had so many great things happen through the curling club in the past year," says President Hartley Vanstone. "Both the Men's and Women's…

Bright Future For PCI Golf Program After Strong 2016 The PCI Golf Team's got a bright future. "We're still hurting a little bit on the girls' side of things," says head Coach Al Patterson. "Generally speaking though, we always have a good group of boys…