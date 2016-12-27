Bright Future For PCI Golf Program After Strong 2016

The PCI Golf Team's got a bright future.

"We're still hurting a little bit on the girls' side of things," says head Coach Al Patterson. "Generally speaking though, we always have a good group of boys that come and try out every year. But at the same time, it would be nice to get a group of girls involved in the program."

The Trojans thrived this year with Owen Gillespie, Clark Bolton, Tanner Boyle, Logan Rands and Joey Moffatt bringing home the Zone 4 banner, with a 246 total. That team went on to Provincials where they finished 5th overall.

"We were close to finishing in the top three. Which was good because it was in a place where we had played previously the week before, and that was nice because it got the kids used to the course and how they could play it."

Patterson says the best thing is their team is young, consisting mostly of Grade 9 and 10 players. He says they'll continue to work at getting more girls out