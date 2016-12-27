Another Great Year For The Portage Curling Club

The Portage Curling Club's reflecting on their 2016.

"We've had so many great things happen through the curling club in the past year," says President Hartley Vanstone. "Both the Men's and Women's Canad Inns' Classics are always a highlight for the year. Having world class curling come to our community is huge. It was really a successful year all around, the Ladies bonspiel was a hit, Last Chance bonspiel was big too, and I'd say everyone had a pretty good year here at the club."

Vanstone says another big success was their Learn to Curl Program which started last season. "We're always trying to introduce new curlers to the club as other curlers move on for a number of reasons," says Vanstone. "(The Learn To Curl Program) started last year, and we have two separate sessions running for it. It's a great thing for people that have never curled, or haven't played for a number of years and want to get back into it." He adds they'll be starting a fun league in January which is exciting

A big thing coming up this curling year is the Viterra Championships in Portage this year.

"We basically hand over the controls of the organizing committee to two excellent co-chairs, so a lot of the work is taken off the Curling Club board's hands in a way to a separate organizing committee. They've done just an amazing job getting committee heads in place and it's all rolling along nicely."

The Portage Curling Club also unveiled their new logo this year. Head to the Portage Curling Club website for information on the upcoming events.