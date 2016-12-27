Another Great Year For The Portage Curling Club

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Portage Curling Club's reflecting on their 2016.

"We've had so many great things happen through the curling club in the past year," says President Hartley Vanstone. "Both the Men's and Women's Canad Inns' Classics are always a highlight for the year. Having world class curling come to our community is huge. It was really a successful year all around, the Ladies bonspiel was a hit, Last Chance bonspiel was big too, and I'd say everyone had a pretty good year here at the club."

Vanstone says another big success was their Learn to Curl Program which started last season. "We're always trying to introduce new curlers to the club as other curlers move on for a number of reasons," says Vanstone. "(The Learn To Curl Program) started last year, and we have two separate sessions running for it. It's a great thing for people that have never curled, or haven't played for a number of years and want to get back into it." He adds they'll be starting a fun league in January which is exciting

A big thing coming up this curling year is the Viterra Championships in Portage this year.

"We basically hand over the controls of the organizing committee to two excellent co-chairs, so a lot of the work is taken off the Curling Club board's hands in a way to a separate organizing committee. They've done just an amazing job getting committee heads in place and it's all rolling along nicely."

The Portage Curling Club also unveiled their new logo this year. Head to the Portage Curling Club website for information on the upcoming events.

SCOREBOARD

Monday, December 26th

World Junior Hockey Championship @ Toronto
Preliminary Round
Canada 5 Russia 3
Czech Republic 2 Finland 1
Sweden 6 Denmark 1
United States 6 Latvia 1

NFL
Dallas 42 Detroit 21

NBA
Toronto 95 Portland 91
Denver 106 L.A. Clippers 102
Sacramento 102 Philadelphia 100
Orlando 112 Memphis 102
Washington 107 Milwaukee 102
Brooklyn 120 Charlotte 118
Detroit 106 Cleveland 90
Chicago 90 Indiana 85
Houston 131 Phoenix 115
Minnesota 104 Atlanta 90
New Orleans 111 Dallas 104

Tuesday, December 27th

WHL
Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

World Junior Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
Canada vs Slovakia, 7 p.m.
Czech Republic vs Switzerland, 1 p.m.
Latvia vs Russia, 4 p.m.
Denmark vs Finland, 6:30 p.m.

Spengler Cup
Davos, Switzerland
Canada vs HC Davos, 1:15 p.m.

NHL
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

NBA
Oaklahoma City at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

