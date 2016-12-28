A Banner Year For Westpark Athletics

It was a great 2016 for Westpark's Athletes.

If you ask the school's Athletics Director Shaun Cornish.

"For a relatively small "A" school to regularly compete at a high level shows the determination and hard work of the players and coaches," say Cornish. "The gym has been active almost non-stop with practices, games and players putting in extra time to refine their skills on their own."

March saw the JV girls basketball team take the Zone 4 banner for the second year in a row and then advance to provincials with a win in an Interzone game. At provincials, they earned their way into the final where their quest for gold was stopped just short. This runner-up finish was Westpark's first banner win at a provincial championship. The JV Girls are now the varsity team and head coach Brian Brewer knows it'll be a bit of a challenge this season.

The boys varsity volleyball team placed second Zone 4. "That's arguably the toughest volleyball zone in the province," says Cornish. The team also earned a spot in the varsity boys "A" provincial tournament with a second place finish in a regional tournament in Minnedosa. They competed well at provincials and they're looking forward to an even stronger showing next year with all but two players returning.

"One of the great things about our teams is how they have become known for fair play and sportsmanship. Opposing teams have recognized the high level of integrity and effort that our players display on the court," says Cornish. "One example would be when the eventual JV girls provincial winners (Warren) called our team over to have a picture taken together, with both teams showing an appreciation for how well the other had competed. More banners hanging on the walls in the last few years are an indicator of the positive trajectory of our teams. The many examples of players exhibiting strong character, perseverance, hard work and integrity are the banners we are proud to have walking around our school and our community."