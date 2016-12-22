Starlite Colony Wins PLE Pork Quality Competition

Starlite Colony, near Starbuck, took the Grand Champion Ribbon last week at the Pork Quality Competition at the 2016 Prairie Livestock Expo in Winnipeg.

In total, 32 hog carcasses were entered in the competition. The carcasses were donated to various charities for use throughout Christmas.

Starlite Colony donated its prize money of $5,000 to Siloam Mission in Winnipeg.

Boundary Lane Colony, located near Elkhorn, Manitoba, won Reserve Grand Champion and donated $4,000 to the South East Integrated Care Unit in Moosomin, Saskatchewan.

Aspenheim Colony, near Bagot, Manitoba took third, with their $3,000 cheque going to the Portage District Hospital Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.