St Jean Farm Days Marks Beginning Of 2017 Meeting Season

The 2017 farm meeting season has begun.

The 32nd annual St. Jean Farm Days gets underway Wednesday at the St Jean Centennial Hall.

The two-day event will feature over 60 exhibitors and about a dozen speakers.

Committee member Ingrid Kristjanson says Farm Days is always a good time.

"Be prepared to come out for another great show," she commented. "We're the first show of the year and it seems people look forward to getting off to a good start, coming out to hear some great talks, to visit with some of the businesses and visit with friends and neighbours and start thinking about the upcoming crop season."

Organizers are expecting between 400 and 500 people to make their way through the doors over the two days.

A lunchtime favourite will be back again this year, with pea and lentil soup being served by the Knights of Columbus.

Doors open Wednesday and Thursday at 8 am with a continental breakfast.

