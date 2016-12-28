Record U.S. Production Numbers Big Surprise in 2016

2016 proved to be an interesting year for those following the ag markets.

Prairie Farm Consulting President Brian Voth, examined some of the big market drivers from the past year.

"One big things as a market driver, obviously, is the production out of the US, being as high as it is, with record yields on soybeans and corn pushing production levels to record levels and really just ballooning those ending stocks numbers to a situation where we're not in any kind of tight scenario on ending stocks anymore like we were a few years ago."

Voth says canola is driven a lot by the soybean market as well.

"The canola fundamentals have remained strong over the last few years. The demand's been excellent with the Canadian dollar being down where it is. It makes canola a very attractive option for foreign buyers and so you've seen some really good canola levels."

Voth notes that we are finishing the year off on a better note than where we started.