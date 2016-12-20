Mosiac To Acquire Vale SA's Fertilizer Unit

Many farmers saw big jump in the their farmland property tax bills this year, due to a rise in assessment. The issue was a major concern for Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP), which has been…
With another big crop this year, grain transportation was one of the key issues discussed in 2016. Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler says there were some big yields seen this year, even…
In today's ag environment, reliable, high-speed Internet is becoming a must have for most farmers. Last week the federal government announced it will invest $500 million to improve broadband…
The world's top producer of concentrated phosphate is about to become even bigger. Mosaic Co. has agreed to purchase Vale SA's fertilizer unit for about $2.5 billion in cash and equity. Part of the…
Fusarium head blight was a devastating disease across the prairies this year in the spring wheat crop. The issue was up for discussion at the Manitoba Agronomists Conference held last week at the…
FCC is providing $122,750 to 253 4-H clubs across Canada to support various local events and activities. Thirty-one Manitoba clubs will receive funding totalling $15,250. The money is being allocated…
The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) says changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program will help reduce labour shortages on farms. The federal government announced this week that the…
Over 140 exhibitors set up shop Wednesday at the Prairie Livestock Expo held at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg. The show was originally organized more than 30 years ago for the hog and poultry sectors,…
Winkler's Kroeker Farms Ltd has sponsored $10,000 towards the Canadian Organic Growers' Stand Up For Organics campaign. “This is a very special gift to our campaign and it will make a positive…
The president of Direct Farm Manitoba is disappointed that an appeal on behalf of small scale chicken farmers has been rejected by Manitoba Chicken Producers. Phil Veldhuis says that new regulations…
Keystone Agricultural Producers is welcoming changes being made to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. This week the federal government rescinded the "four-in, four-out" rule that was put into…
Winnipeg-based Richardson International says it donated $1.45 million dollars to support 72 community projects across Canada in 2016. This included everything from new splash parks and playgrounds to…
If you've been to your local rink this winter, you may have noticed ads promoting milk. It's all part of a marketing campaign put on by Dairy Farmers of Manitoba. Chair David Wiens says the money…
The chief economist with Farm Credit Canada (FCC) says we are seeing a shift in the ag cycle. J.P. Gervais explains that instead of witnessing continued strong growth in farm cash receipts, we may…
In 2014, 57,00 jobs went unfilled in Canada's grain and oilseed industry. This domestic labour shortage resulted in lost sales of $569 million. The grain and oilseed sector is one of Canada’s largest…