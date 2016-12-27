More People Eating Pork During The Holidays

While turkey remains a staple at this time of year, many people are trying alternatives such as pork.

Susan Riese, public relations manager with Manitoba Pork, says pork consumption definitely increases during the holidays, with people preparing foods such as ham, meatballs, and crown roast.

She notes it's okay to try something new.

"I think the holidays are always kind of rooted in some family traditions, whether it's your grandma's favourite recipe, whatever that may be. But I think people are also looking to do something different and a nice crown roast of pork or a rack of pork, or a stuffed roast can make for just as nice of a centre piece on your holiday table."

