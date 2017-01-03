KAP To Focus On Water Management In 2017

Heavy snow over the past month, combined with wet conditions last fall, could create some challenges for spring seeding.

Keystone Agricultural Producers President Dan Mazier says water management will be a key topic in 2017.

"We went into a fall very wet, right across the province, right across both basins, the Red River Basin and the Assiniboine River Basin," commented Mazier. "I haven't seen it this wet forever. It's wet."

The issue of water management will likely be on the agenda at KAP's Annual General Meeting, which is taking place January 25th and 26th in Winnipeg.

Mazier notes that international trade will also be a key topic up for discussion in 2017, along with grain transportation.