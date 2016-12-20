Grain Transportation Key Issue In 2016

With another big crop this year, grain transportation was one of the key issues discussed in 2016.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler says there were some big yields seen this year, even though the quality might not have been there. Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler

Eichler says he met with a number of stakeholders this past year including the Western Grain Elevators Association, the railways, and the federal government.

"Credit to all those that were involved. We actually did come off awful good as far as I'm concerned. I haven't had any complaints about the transportation. I think that through good management and planning, we all and all did a real good job on it."

Eichler says overall, the 2016 harvest across western Canada was a successful one.