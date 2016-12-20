FCC Supports 4-H Canada

FCC is providing $122,750 to 253 4-H clubs across Canada to support various local events and activities. Thirty-one Manitoba clubs will receive funding totalling $15,250.

The money is being allocated through the FCC 4-H club fund, which is part of FCC's $250,000 contribution to 4-H Canada.

“At FCC, we take a longer-term view of agriculture. That’s why we’re proud to partner with 4-H in preparing young people for a possible future in this strong and vibrant industry,” said Todd Klink, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer at FCC. “4-H programs open up so many doors and possibilities for young people who may be interested in farming or one of the many agriculture-related careers.”

The fund awards up to $500 for projects such as achievement days, horse clinics, field trips, public speaking workshops and purchases of equipment.

“We are thankful to FCC for their continued support of 4-H in Canada, and the unique and valuable opportunities they help to provide for our members at the grassroots level,” said 4-H Canada CEO, Shannon Benner. “This generous partnership is indicative of FCC’s commitment to youth leadership in agriculture, as we continue to help empower and build responsible, caring and contributing young leaders who are passionate about making meaningful contributions to the world around them.”

The next application period opens in the fall 2017.