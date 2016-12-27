Extra Cash Available Through Cash Advance Program

  • Print
Details
Farmers and ranchers who may need a little extra financial help can access funds through the 2016-17 cash advance payments program.

The cash advance program is administered through the Canadian Canola Growers Association.

Dave Gallant is the director of finance and operations.

"By the federal government giving up to $400,000 cash under the program, a farmer can use that cash in any way he needs to on the farm and then make sales into the future and when they make the sales, that's when they repay their cash advance."

Farmers can access advances on 45 field crop and livestock commodities; all on one application.

Cash advance applications can be downloaded or completed online at www.ccga.ca.

