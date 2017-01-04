CFA President Says Trade Will Be Biggest Wild Card Of 2017

They'll be no shortages of topics to discuss in 2017 for the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA).

President Ron Bonnett says the next agriculture policy framework will be one of the items on the agenda, as Growing Forward 2 expires in 2018.

There will also be many questions answered surrounding international trade.

"I think the biggest wild card for the next year is going to be the whole trade agenda with the new government in the United States," said Bonnett. "Not sure yet what their position is going to be. There's been blanket statements made about pulling out of the TPP with the US. There have been some suggestions about the rewrite of NAFTA but I think what we want to do next year is make sure that there's a real good understanding of how both of those agreements, we felt were good for Canada."

Other key issues for CFA in 2017 will be the federal government's carbon pricing strategy and discussions surrounding rail transportation.

On a side note, Bonnet says he plans to let his name stand for president in the organization's upcoming elections.