CFA Hopes Program Changes Lead To Permanent Residency For Temporary Foreign Workers

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) says changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program will help reduce labour shortages on farms.

The federal government announced this week that the cumulative duration limit, or "four-in, four-out" rule, will no longer apply.

"The government's early action on this file is a critical step forward and CFA is eager to work with government and industry partners in the coming months on a more comprehensive suite of meaningful changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and broader labour market programming," said CFA President Ron Bonnett.

Removing the cumulative duration rule was one of several recommendations that CFA presented to the House of Commons Human Resources Committee earlier this year.

CFA is continuing to push for increased pathways to permanent residency for temporary foreign workers.

The Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council says there are nearly 60,000 vacancies in primary agriculture alone - a figure expected to increase to 114,000 by 2025.