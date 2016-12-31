Canola Council of Canada President Patti Miller has been chosen to serve as the next chief commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC).

Miller's six-year appointment will begin in March. She'll be replacing Elwin Hermanson, whose term expired last January.

Assistant Chief Commissioner Jim Smolik, whose term ended in November, had been filling the head position after Hermanson's departure.

Right now there are two CGC commissioner positions that still need to be filled.

The Canola Council of Canada will also be in search of a new president.