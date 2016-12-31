Farmers and ranchers who may need a little extra financial help can access funds through the 2016-17 cash advance payments program. The cash advance program is administered through the Canadian…
While turkey remains a staple at this time of year, many people are trying alternatives such as pork. Susan Riese, public relations manager with Manitoba Pork, says pork consumption definitely…
The potential sale of the Port of Churchill and the Hudson Bay rail line is a positive move forward according to Hudson Bay Route Association President Elden Boon. It was revealed Thursday that…
A group in southwestern Manitoba is looking into what it would take to attract a soybean crushing facility to the area. Ray Redfern is the chairperson of Westman Opportunities Group, which is…
It appears the Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay rail line are going to have new ownership. OmniTrax has signed a memorandum of understanding with a group of northern Manitoba First Nations, known as…
The Governments of Canada and Manitoba have announced funding of more than $365,000 to support five new research projects in the province. “An investment in research is an investment in the future of…
A three-year study by the Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council suggests that the labour shortage in the beef and pork industries will worsen between now and 2025. The study revealed that in…
Dennis Lange This year saw another record set, with just over 1.6 million soybean acres grown in the province. Considering there was about a million acres grown in 2013, three million might not be…
G3 Terminal Vancouver, an affiliate of G3 Global Holdings (G3), has announced that it will be building a new state-of-the-art grain export terminal at the Port of Vancouver. This will be the first…
Starlite Colony, near Starbuck, took the Grand Champion Ribbon last week at the Pork Quality Competition at the 2016 Prairie Livestock Expo in Winnipeg. In total, 32 hog carcasses were entered in the…
Killarney-area Farmer Matt Reimer is back home after a month long visit to France, which included a stop-over in Paris to speak at an open source software conference. Reimer has written a program…
Many farmers saw big jump in the their farmland property tax bills this year, due to a rise in assessment. The issue was a major concern for Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP), which has been…
With another big crop this year, grain transportation was one of the key issues discussed in 2016. Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler says there were some big yields seen this year, even…
In today's ag environment, reliable, high-speed Internet is becoming a must have for most farmers. Last week the federal government announced it will invest $500 million to improve broadband…
The world's top producer of concentrated phosphate is about to become even bigger. Mosaic Co. has agreed to purchase Vale SA's fertilizer unit for about $2.5 billion in cash and equity. Part of the…